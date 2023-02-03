State Street Increases Position in Caretrust REIT (CTRE)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.99MM shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (CTRE). This represents 6.17% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 5.32MM shares and 5.48% of the company, an increase in shares of 12.60% and an increase in total ownership of 0.69% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.64% Upside

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Caretrust REIT is $21.53. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 2.64% from its latest reported closing price of $20.98.

The projected annual revenue for Caretrust REIT is $208MM, an increase of 7.06%. The projected annual EPS is $1.11.

Fund Sentiment

There are 536 funds or institutions reporting positions in Caretrust REIT. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 3.07%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CTRE is 0.1608%, an increase of 2.5617%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.15% to 92,347K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,105,554 shares representing 7.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,773,379 shares, representing an increase of 4.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTRE by 4.57% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,400,014 shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,451,999 shares, representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTRE by 7.66% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,614,158 shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0 shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 3,233,290 shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,790,337 shares, representing an increase of 13.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRE by 45.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,900,157 shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,849,304 shares, representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTRE by 4.20% over the last quarter.

Caretrust REIT Declares $0.28 Dividend

Caretrust REIT said on December 16, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.10 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 29, 2022 received the payment on January 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

At the current share price of $20.98 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.24%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.93%, the lowest has been 3.48%, and the highest has been 9.98%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.89 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.35 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -29.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

CareTrust REIT Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered,publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-termnet-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

