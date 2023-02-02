State Street Increases Position in Callon Petroleum (CPE)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.51MM shares of Callon Petroleum Company (CPE). This represents 7.32% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 12, 2021 they reported 0.53MM shares and 1.34% of the company, an increase in shares of 743.30% and an increase in total ownership of 5.98% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.38% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Callon Petroleum is $60.12. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $74.55. The average price target represents an increase of 44.38% from its latest reported closing price of $41.64.

The projected annual revenue for Callon Petroleum is $2,804MM, a decrease of 12.89%. The projected annual EPS is $15.50, a decrease of 22.61%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 526 funds or institutions reporting positions in Callon Petroleum. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 3.13%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CPE is 0.1655%, an increase of 17.5720%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.02% to 54,854K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Blackstone Group holds 6,019,974 shares representing 9.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kimmeridge Energy Management Company holds 5,200,780 shares representing 8.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,741,786 shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,315,470 shares, representing an increase of 11.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPE by 2.30% over the last quarter.

XOP - SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF holds 2,125,857 shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,877,941 shares, representing an increase of 11.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPE by 9.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,834,517 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,277,306 shares, representing an increase of 30.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPE by 33.71% over the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Callon Petroleum is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-quality assets in the leading oil plays of South and West Texas.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.