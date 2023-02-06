State Street Increases Position in Boston Properties (BXP)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.12MM shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP). This represents 7.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 10.43MM shares and 6.68% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.68% and an increase in total ownership of 0.42% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.41% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Boston Properties is $79.56. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $106.05. The average price target represents an increase of 5.41% from its latest reported closing price of $75.48.

The projected annual revenue for Boston Properties is $3,203MM, an increase of 5.06%. The projected annual EPS is $2.43, a decrease of 55.09%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1257 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boston Properties. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.56%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BXP is 0.2152%, a decrease of 8.5894%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.80% to 175,730K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Norges Bank holds 13,037,554 shares representing 8.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 7,759,123 shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,948,185 shares, representing an increase of 10.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BXP by 3.01% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management US holds 7,553,627 shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,488,187 shares, representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BXP by 0.24% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,750,361 shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,826,028 shares, representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BXP by 5.03% over the last quarter.

TCI Fund Management holds 5,220,997 shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,564,496 shares, representing a decrease of 102.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BXP by 53.95% over the last quarter.

Boston Properties Declares $0.98 Dividend

Boston Properties said on December 19, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.98 per share ($3.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 29, 2022 received the payment on January 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.98 per share.

At the current share price of $75.48 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.19%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.56%, the lowest has been 2.43%, and the highest has been 5.90%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.85 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.92 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.72. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Boston Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Boston Properties is the largest publicly held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets - Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company's portfolio totals 51.2 million square feet and 196 properties, including seven properties under construction.

