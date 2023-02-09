State Street Increases Position in Black Hills (BKH)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.52MM shares of Black Hills Corp (BKH). This represents 11.55% of the company.

In their previous filing dated July 11, 2022 they reported 6.50MM shares and 10.03% of the company, an increase in shares of 15.65% and an increase in total ownership of 1.52% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.71% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Black Hills is $79.71. The forecasts range from a low of $71.71 to a high of $88.20. The average price target represents an increase of 23.71% from its latest reported closing price of $64.43.

The projected annual revenue for Black Hills is $2,239MM, a decrease of 12.26%. The projected annual EPS is $4.23, an increase of 6.05%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 731 funds or institutions reporting positions in Black Hills. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKH is 0.26%, a decrease of 4.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.42% to 75,562K shares. The put/call ratio of BKH is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

SDY - SPDR Dividend ETF holds 3,558K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,433K shares, representing an increase of 3.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKH by 1.54% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,601K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,502K shares, representing an increase of 3.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKH by 60.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,953K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,912K shares, representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKH by 0.89% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,902K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,864K shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKH by 4.58% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,694K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,784K shares, representing a decrease of 5.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKH by 87.00% over the last quarter.

Black Hills Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Black Hills Corp. is a customer focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.3 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

