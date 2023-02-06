State Street Increases Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.13MM shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX). This represents 5.97% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 8.25MM shares and 4.58% of the company, an increase in shares of 34.89% and an increase in total ownership of 1.39% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.54% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is $16.09. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 52.54% from its latest reported closing price of $10.55.

The projected annual revenue for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is $363MM, an increase of 52.34%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.86.

Fund Sentiment

There are 445 funds or institutions reporting positions in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.33%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BCRX is 0.2217%, an increase of 8.5216%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.87% to 162,761K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 12,710,818 shares representing 6.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 9,050,000 shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,500,000 shares, representing an increase of 28.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCRX by 55.02% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 5,645,990 shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,314,670 shares, representing a decrease of 29.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCRX by 7.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,588,361 shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,465,862 shares, representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCRX by 26.92% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 4,813,772 shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,046,961 shares, representing a decrease of 25.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCRX by 46.40% over the last quarter.

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals discovers novel, oral, small-molecule medicines that treat rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays a key role in the biological pathway of the disease. Oral, once-daily ORLADEYO™ (berotralstat) is approved in the United States and Japan for the prevention of HAE attacks in adults and pediatric patients 12 years and older, and under regulatory review for approval in the European Union and United Kingdom. BioCryst has several ongoing development programs including BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for Marburg virus disease and Yellow Fever. RAPIVAB® (peramivir injection), a viral neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of influenza, has received regulatory approval in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Japan, Taiwan and Korea. Post-marketing commitments for RAPIVAB are ongoing.

