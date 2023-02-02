State Street Increases Position in Bank Ozk (OZK)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.56MM shares of Bank Ozk (OZK). This represents 9.83% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 10.49MM shares and 8.09% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.16% and an increase in total ownership of 1.74% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.93% Upside

As of January 28, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bank Ozk is $48.67. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $64.05. The average price target represents an increase of 4.93% from its latest reported closing price of $46.38.

The projected annual revenue for Bank Ozk is $1,398MM, an increase of 21.34%. The projected annual EPS is $5.26, an increase of 15.66%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 764 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank Ozk. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.16%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:OZK is 0.2522%, an increase of 4.0020%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.94% to 109,455K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 8,619,892 shares representing 7.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,599,270 shares, representing a decrease of 11.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OZK by 4.04% over the last quarter.

SDY - SPDR Dividend ETF holds 6,633,486 shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,046,700 shares, representing an increase of 8.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OZK by 18.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,329,191 shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,361,196 shares, representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OZK by 8.83% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,249,770 shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,246,480 shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OZK by 6.04% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,853,480 shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,882,019 shares, representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OZK by 8.83% over the last quarter.

Bank Ozk Declares $0.33 Dividend

Bank Ozk said on October 3, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share ($1.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 13, 2022 received the payment on October 21, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.32 per share.

At the current share price of $46.38 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.85%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.14%, the lowest has been 1.44%, and the highest has been 6.60%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.95 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.31 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.31%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Bank OZK Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bank OZK is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Established in 1903, Bank OZK conducts banking operations through more than 250 offices in eight states including Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, New York, California and Mississippi and had $27.16 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2020.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.