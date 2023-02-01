State Street Increases Position in Badger Meter (BMI)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.84MM shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI). This represents 6.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1.72MM shares and 5.87% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.35% and an increase in total ownership of 0.43% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.76% Downside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Badger Meter is $103.43. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.76% from its latest reported closing price of $115.90.

The projected annual revenue for Badger Meter is $600MM, an increase of 6.10%. The projected annual EPS is $2.58, an increase of 13.39%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 585 funds or institutions reporting positions in Badger Meter. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 2.81%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BMI is 0.1974%, an increase of 10.9413%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.01% to 28,639K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,141,708 shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,042,917 shares, representing an increase of 4.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMI by 21.53% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 1,184,861 shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,166,525 shares, representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMI by 22.35% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 913,940 shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,010,400 shares, representing a decrease of 10.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMI by 6.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 878,276 shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 869,398 shares, representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMI by 20.27% over the last quarter.

SDY - SPDR Dividend ETF holds 863,688 shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 841,673 shares, representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMI by 19.64% over the last quarter.

Badger Meter Declares $0.22 Dividend

Badger Meter said on November 11, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.90 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 23, 2022 received the payment on December 9, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $115.90 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.78%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.99%, the lowest has been 0.68%, and the highest has been 1.58%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.17 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.20 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.32%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Badger Meter Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With more than a century of water technology innovation, Badger Meter is a global provider of industry leading water solutions encompassing flow measurement, quality and other system parameters. These offerings provide the customers with the data and analytics essential to optimize their operations and contribute to the sustainable use and protection of the world's most precious resource.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

