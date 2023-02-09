State Street Increases Position in Avid Bioservices (CDMO)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.12MM shares of Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO). This represents 8.22% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 3.73MM shares and 6.05% of the company, an increase in shares of 37.55% and an increase in total ownership of 2.17% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.19% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Avid Bioservices is $22.78. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 35.19% from its latest reported closing price of $16.85.

The projected annual revenue for Avid Bioservices is $150MM, an increase of 11.42%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 441 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avid Bioservices. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 5.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDMO is 0.19%, an increase of 9.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.88% to 74,155K shares. The put/call ratio of CDMO is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,534K shares representing 7.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,335K shares, representing an increase of 4.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDMO by 33.01% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 2,877K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,872K shares, representing an increase of 34.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDMO by 3.39% over the last quarter.

AltraVue Capital holds 2,685K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,735K shares, representing a decrease of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDMO by 40.50% over the last quarter.

Ranger Investment Management holds 2,108K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,053K shares, representing an increase of 2.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDMO by 33.49% over the last quarter.

Snyder Capital Management L P holds 1,977K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,631K shares, representing an increase of 17.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDMO by 43.30% over the last quarter.

Avid Bioservices Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Avid Bioservices is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on development and CGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides a comprehensive range of process development, CGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. With 28 years of experience producing monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins, Avid's services include CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing and regulatory submissions support. For early-stage programs the company provides a variety of process development activities, including upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, testing and characterization. The scope of its services ranges from standalone process development projects to full development and manufacturing programs through commercialization

