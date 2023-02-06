State Street Increases Position in AvalonBay Communities (AVB)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.66MM shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB). This represents 6.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 9.46MM shares and 6.77% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.13% and an increase in total ownership of 0.13% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.49% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for AvalonBay Communities is $190.14. The forecasts range from a low of $161.60 to a high of $296.10. The average price target represents an increase of 5.49% from its latest reported closing price of $180.25.

The projected annual revenue for AvalonBay Communities is $2,799MM, an increase of 9.60%. The projected annual EPS is $5.96, a decrease of 32.29%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1451 funds or institutions reporting positions in AvalonBay Communities. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 1.29%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AVB is 0.5170%, an increase of 0.4138%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.90% to 146,103K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,339,778 shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,409,421 shares, representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVB by 2.50% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 5,936,186 shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,658,277 shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,465,899 shares, representing an increase of 3.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVB by 27.28% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 5,019,491 shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,043,581 shares, representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVB by 1.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,165,332 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,114,480 shares, representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVB by 0.06% over the last quarter.

AvalonBay Communities Declares $1.59 Dividend

AvalonBay Communities said on November 10, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.59 per share ($6.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 29, 2022 received the payment on January 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.59 per share.

At the current share price of $180.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.53%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.30%, the lowest has been 2.52%, and the highest has been 5.25%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.50 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.46 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.72. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Avalonbay Communities Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado.

