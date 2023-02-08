State Street Increases Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.97MM shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR). This represents 5.63% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 13, 2020 they reported 4.12MM shares and 4.12% of the company, an increase in shares of 44.75% and an increase in total ownership of 1.51% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 98.37% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is $66.69. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 98.37% from its latest reported closing price of $33.62.

The projected annual revenue for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is $309MM, an increase of 11.16%. The projected annual EPS is $-1.78.

Fund Sentiment

There are 605 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.31%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ARWR is 0.2589%, an increase of 5.1658%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.57% to 82,281K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,091,127 shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,040,534 shares, representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARWR by 4.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,015,866 shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,957,673 shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARWR by 0.23% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 2,892,521 shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,990,815 shares, representing a decrease of 3.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARWR by 6.42% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,552,784 shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,533,599 shares, representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARWR by 1.38% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,467,060 shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,798,134 shares, representing a decrease of 13.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARWR by 12.27% over the last quarter.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. Using a broad portfolio of RNA chemistries and efficient modes of delivery, Arrowhead therapies trigger the RNA interference mechanism to induce rapid, deep, and durable knockdown of target genes. RNA interference, or RNAi, is a mechanism present in living cells that inhibits the expression of a specific gene, thereby affecting the production of a specific protein. Arrowhead's RNAi-based therapeutics leverage this natural pathway of gene silencing.

