State Street Increases Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 31.81MM shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Co (ADM). This represents 5.79% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 30.87MM shares and 5.52% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.04% and an increase in total ownership of 0.27% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.68% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Archer-Daniels-Midland is $103.41. The forecasts range from a low of $84.84 to a high of $122.85. The average price target represents an increase of 25.68% from its latest reported closing price of $82.28.

The projected annual revenue for Archer-Daniels-Midland is $101,860MM, an increase of 0.01%. The projected annual EPS is $6.73, a decrease of 7.42%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1995 funds or institutions reporting positions in Archer-Daniels-Midland. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 0.61%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ADM is 0.3906%, an increase of 5.7235%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.60% to 523,801K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 46,796,552 shares representing 8.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 41,996,980 shares representing 7.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,933,362 shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADM by 9.73% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 25,016,317 shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,847,024 shares, representing an increase of 12.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADM by 38.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,715,904 shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,574,173 shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADM by 8.99% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 13,488,059 shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,374,059 shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADM by 12.48% over the last quarter.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Declares $0.45 Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share ($1.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 8, 2023 will receive the payment on March 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

At the current share price of $82.28 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.19%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.80%, the lowest has been 1.65%, and the highest has been 4.91%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.64 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.96 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Archer Daniels Midland Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ADM unlocks the power of nature to provide access to nutrition worldwide. With industry-advancing innovations, a complete portfolio of ingredients and solutions to meet any taste, and a commitment to sustainability, ADM gives customers an edge in solving the nutritional challenges of today and tomorrow. ADM is a global leader in human and animal nutrition and the world's premier agricultural origination and processing company. Its breadth, depth, insights, facilities and logistical expertise give ADM unparalleled capabilities to meet needs for food, beverages, health and wellness, and more.

