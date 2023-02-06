State Street Increases Position in AptarGroup (ATR)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.35MM shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR). This represents 5.13% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 22, 2016 they reported 3.10MM shares and 4.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.95% and an increase in total ownership of 0.23% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.95% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for AptarGroup is $118.83. The forecasts range from a low of $106.05 to a high of $134.40. The average price target represents an increase of 2.95% from its latest reported closing price of $115.42.

The projected annual revenue for AptarGroup is $3,381MM, an increase of 1.22%. The projected annual EPS is $3.81, an increase of 4.85%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 800 funds or institutions reporting positions in AptarGroup. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.25%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ATR is 0.2803%, an increase of 6.5494%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.75% to 74,173K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 4,744,564 shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C holds 2,884,168 shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,887,235 shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATR by 4.90% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,883,322 shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,312,128 shares, representing an increase of 19.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATR by 17.62% over the last quarter.

EAASX - Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fund holds 2,304,203 shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 2,012,675 shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,684,900 shares, representing an increase of 16.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATR by 13.50% over the last quarter.

AptarGroup Declares $0.38 Dividend

AptarGroup said on January 19, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 1, 2023 will receive the payment on February 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

At the current share price of $115.42 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.32%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.28%, the lowest has been 0.98%, and the highest has been 1.72%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.14 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.24 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.42. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.06%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Aptargroup Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AptarGroup, Inc., is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material solutions. Aptar’s innovative solutions and services serve a variety of end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home, food and beverage. Using insights, proprietary design, engineering and science to create dispensing, dosing and protective packaging technologies for many of the world’s leading brands, Aptar in turn makes a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of patients and consumers around the world.

