State Street Increases Position in Anika Therapeutics (ANIK)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.91MM shares of Anika Therapeutics Inc (ANIK). This represents 6.22% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 0.80MM shares and 5.53% of the company, an increase in shares of 13.81% and an increase in total ownership of 0.69% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.76% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Anika Therapeutics is $36.04. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 13.76% from its latest reported closing price of $31.68.

The projected annual revenue for Anika Therapeutics is $172MM, an increase of 12.68%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.50.

Fund Sentiment

There are 351 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anika Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 5.39%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ANIK is 0.0678%, an increase of 3.4718%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.72% to 15,146K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Trigran Investments holds 1,492,092 shares representing 10.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,154,183 shares, representing an increase of 22.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANIK by 35.69% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,089,651 shares representing 7.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,010,987 shares, representing an increase of 7.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANIK by 16.64% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 636,517 shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 705,817 shares, representing a decrease of 10.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANIK by 14.91% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 615,197 shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 684,761 shares, representing a decrease of 11.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANIK by 4.10% over the last quarter.

JSIVX - Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund Class L holds 593,680 shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 659,519 shares, representing a decrease of 11.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANIK by 4.04% over the last quarter.

Anika Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is a global joint preservation company that creates and delivers meaningful advancements in early intervention orthopedic care. Anika Therapeutics partners with clinicians to understand what they need most to treat their patients and develos minimally invasive products that restore active living for people around the world. The company ise committed to leading in high opportunity spaces within orthopedics, including osteoarthritis pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair and bone preserving joint technologies. Anika is headquartered in Massachusetts with operations in the United States and Europe.

