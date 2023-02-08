State Street Increases Position in American Water Works (AWK)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.59MM shares of American Water Works Company Inc (AWK). This represents 5.82% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 9.88MM shares and 5.44% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.23% and an increase in total ownership of 0.38% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.99% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for American Water Works is $164.79. The forecasts range from a low of $135.34 to a high of $195.30. The average price target represents an increase of 5.99% from its latest reported closing price of $155.47.

The projected annual revenue for American Water Works is $4,128MM, an increase of 8.29%. The projected annual EPS is $4.83, a decrease of 33.32%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1700 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Water Works. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 0.53%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AWK is 0.3218%, a decrease of 0.0775%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.73% to 164,715K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Pictet Asset Management holds 6,954,275 shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,112,897 shares, representing a decrease of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWK by 8.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,415,803 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,351,147 shares, representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWK by 7.70% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 4,651,418 shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,906,097 shares, representing a decrease of 5.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWK by 12.52% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 4,324,167 shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,314,760 shares, representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWK by 88.61% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,199,474 shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,183,961 shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWK by 8.19% over the last quarter.

American Water Works Declares $0.66 Dividend

American Water Works said on December 7, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.66 per share ($2.62 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 6, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.66 per share.

At the current share price of $155.47 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.69%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.69%, the lowest has been 1.31%, and the highest has been 2.32%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.24 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.03 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.31%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

American Water Works Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ith a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing.

