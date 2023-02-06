State Street Increases Position in Ameren (AEE)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14.06MM shares of Ameren Corp (AEE). This represents 5.44% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 12.88MM shares and 5.04% of the company, an increase in shares of 9.14% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.71% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ameren is $94.43. The forecasts range from a low of $82.82 to a high of $106.05. The average price target represents an increase of 10.71% from its latest reported closing price of $85.30.

The projected annual revenue for Ameren is $7,275MM, an increase of 1.54%. The projected annual EPS is $4.40, an increase of 9.63%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1377 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ameren. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 0.65%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AEE is 0.2903%, a decrease of 3.5933%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.26% to 245,117K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 17,082,536 shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,076,973 shares, representing a decrease of 23.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEE by 58.22% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 9,624,007 shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 8,654,830 shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,018,951 shares, representing an increase of 7.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEE by 0.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,701,794 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,591,798 shares, representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEE by 5.73% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 6,657,105 shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,383,265 shares, representing an increase of 4.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEE by 87.93% over the last quarter.

Ameren Declares $0.59 Dividend

Ameren said on October 14, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.59 per share ($2.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 6, 2022 received the payment on December 30, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.59 per share.

At the current share price of $85.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.77%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.70%, the lowest has been 2.33%, and the highest has been 3.38%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.23 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.29 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.59. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.19%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Ameren Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation powers the quality of life for 2.4 million electric customers and more than 900,000 natural gas customers in a 64,000-square-mile area through its Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois rate-regulated utility subsidiaries. Ameren Illinois provides electric distribution and transmission service and natural gas distribution service. Ameren Missouri provides electric generation, transmission and distribution service, as well as natural gas distribution service. Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois develops, owns and operates rate-regulated regional electric transmission projects.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

