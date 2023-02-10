State Street Increases Position in Amcor (AMCR)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 106.06MM shares of Amcor PLC (AMCR). This represents 7.12% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 102.18MM shares and 6.66% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.80% and an increase in total ownership of 0.46% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.22% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Amcor is $12.03. The forecasts range from a low of $10.86 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 7.22% from its latest reported closing price of $11.22.

The projected annual revenue for Amcor is $15,207MM, an increase of 2.50%. The projected annual EPS is $0.80, an increase of 44.34%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1133 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amcor. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 0.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMCR is 0.18%, an increase of 5.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.51% to 782,390K shares. The put/call ratio of AMCR is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34,066K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,255K shares, representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMCR by 8.56% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 29,973K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,192K shares, representing an increase of 2.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMCR by 8.16% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 27,658K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,321K shares, representing an increase of 8.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMCR by 2.94% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 24,756K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,886K shares, representing a decrease of 8.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMCR by 15.57% over the last quarter.

SDY - SPDR Dividend ETF holds 23,850K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,116K shares, representing a decrease of 34.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMCR by 34.56% over the last quarter.

Amcor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve value chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly light-weighted, recyclable and reusable, and made using a rising amount of recycled content. Around 50,000 Amcor people generate US$13 billion in sales from operations that span about 250 locations in 40-plus countries.

