State Street Increases Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.30MM shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE). This represents 6.28% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 9.24MM shares and 5.96% of the company, an increase in shares of 11.43% and an increase in total ownership of 0.32% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.83% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alexandria Real Estate Equities is $177.57. The forecasts range from a low of $146.45 to a high of $207.90. The average price target represents an increase of 5.83% from its latest reported closing price of $167.79.

The projected annual revenue for Alexandria Real Estate Equities is $2,316MM, a decrease of 10.57%. The projected annual EPS is $2.69, a decrease of 15.27%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1407 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alexandria Real Estate Equities. This is a decrease of 36 owner(s) or 2.49%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ARE is 0.5150%, an increase of 6.5002%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.77% to 185,943K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Norges Bank holds 13,487,741 shares representing 7.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

APG Asset Management US holds 7,430,262 shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,852,982 shares, representing an increase of 7.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARE by 22.63% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,030,727 shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,968,242 shares, representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARE by 6.49% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 5,935,757 shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,982,503 shares, representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARE by 3.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,868,724 shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,803,184 shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARE by 2.13% over the last quarter.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Declares $1.21 Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities said on December 5, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.21 per share ($4.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 29, 2022 received the payment on January 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.18 per share.

At the current share price of $167.79 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.88%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.72%, the lowest has been 2.09%, and the highest has been 3.59%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.32 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.51 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.61. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Background Information

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Background Information

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. an S&P 500® urban office real estate investment trust, is the first, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, San Francisco, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland and Research Triangle.

