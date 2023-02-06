State Street Increases Position in AeroVironment (AVAV)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.47MM shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV). This represents 5.85% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 12, 2021 they reported 1.03MM shares and 4.26% of the company, an increase in shares of 43.45% and an increase in total ownership of 1.59% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.88% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for AeroVironment is $104.72. The forecasts range from a low of $92.92 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 13.88% from its latest reported closing price of $91.96.

The projected annual revenue for AeroVironment is $525MM, an increase of 18.57%. The projected annual EPS is $1.44.

Fund Sentiment

There are 529 funds or institutions reporting positions in AeroVironment. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 4.75%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AVAV is 0.2079%, an increase of 9.2789%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.23% to 25,841K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,829,551 shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,617,345 shares, representing an increase of 11.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVAV by 16.43% over the last quarter.

American Capital Management holds 1,456,095 shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,510,790 shares, representing a decrease of 3.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AVAV by 2.94% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 841,889 shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,003,120 shares, representing a decrease of 19.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVAV by 12.45% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 762,748 shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 842,786 shares, representing a decrease of 10.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVAV by 11.22% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford & holds 759,638 shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 724,844 shares, representing an increase of 4.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVAV by 59.54% over the last quarter.

AeroVironment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AeroVironmentprovides technology solutions at the intersection of robotics, sensors, software analytics and connectivity that deliver more actionable intelligence so you can Proceed with Certainty. Celebrating 50 years of innovation, AeroVironment is a global leader in unmanned aircraft systems and tactical missile systems, and serves defense, government and commercial customers.

