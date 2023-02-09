State Street Increases Position in ABM Industries (ABM)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.80MM shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (ABM). This represents 10.37% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 5.92MM shares and 8.79% of the company, an increase in shares of 14.92% and an increase in total ownership of 1.58% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.63% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for ABM Industries is $59.16. The forecasts range from a low of $51.51 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 25.63% from its latest reported closing price of $47.09.

The projected annual revenue for ABM Industries is $8,212MM, an increase of 5.19%. The projected annual EPS is $3.74, an increase of 8.83%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 583 funds or institutions reporting positions in ABM Industries. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 4.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABM is 0.23%, a decrease of 2.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.78% to 74,654K shares. The put/call ratio of ABM is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,890K shares representing 7.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,667K shares, representing an increase of 4.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABM by 6.37% over the last quarter.

SDY - SPDR Dividend ETF holds 3,255K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,774K shares, representing an increase of 14.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABM by 5.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,005K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,972K shares, representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABM by 6.66% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,854K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,791K shares, representing an increase of 3.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABM by 2.08% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,821K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,828K shares, representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABM by 57.90% over the last quarter.

ABM Industries Declares $0.22 Dividend

On December 5, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 4, 2023 received the payment on February 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $47.09 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.87%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.94%, the lowest has been 1.42%, and the highest has been 3.62%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.29 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.26 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.19%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

ABM Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ABM Industries Inc. is a facility management provider in the United States. ABM was founded in 1909 by Morris Rosenberg in San Francisco, California, as a single-person window washing business. As of 2013, the company has over 130,000 employees, over 350 offices, and various international locations.

