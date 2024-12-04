State Street Global Advisors Launches 2025 Global Market Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - State Street Global Advisors, the asset management business of State Street Corporation (STT), launched its 2025 Global Market Outlook: Finding the Right Path. Looking ahead, State Street Global Advisors expects rate cuts and macroeconomic resilience to continue in 2025, and long-standing forecast of a US soft landing to materialize.

State Street Global Advisors believes that the rate cut cycle that started in 2024 will continue for a while longer, although the Trump-led Republican US election victory could result in a change to the narrative in the latter part of 2025. State Street Global Advisors retains favorable outlook for fixed income in 2025. It anticipates that slowing economic output and tame inflation will allow central banks to cut policy rates further, even though the pace and scale may be more uncertain with a Trump administration.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.