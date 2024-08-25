State Street Global Advisors To Acquire 5% Stake In Raiz Invest

(RTTNews) - State Street Global Advisors Inc, the asset management business of State Street Corp. (STT), sad it will acquire about 5 percent of Raiz Invest Limited's (RZI.AX) share capital through a placement.

"We are excited to expand our relationship with Raiz, a proven fintech leader in bringing important tools and educational resources to investors across the region," said Yie-Hsin Hung, President and CEO for State Street Global Advisors.

