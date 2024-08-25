News & Insights

State Street Global Advisors To Acquire 5% Stake In Raiz Invest

August 25, 2024 — 08:57 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - State Street Global Advisors Inc, the asset management business of State Street Corp. (STT), sad it will acquire about 5 percent of Raiz Invest Limited's (RZI.AX) share capital through a placement.

"We are excited to expand our relationship with Raiz, a proven fintech leader in bringing important tools and educational resources to investors across the region," said Yie-Hsin Hung, President and CEO for State Street Global Advisors.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

