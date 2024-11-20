News & Insights

Stocks

State Street Gains Significant Stake in Lovisa Holdings

November 20, 2024 — 02:48 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lovisa Holdings Ltd. (AU:LOV) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

State Street Global Advisors has emerged as a substantial holder in Lovisa Holdings Ltd., with a significant voting power in the company. The investment management firm, along with its associates, controls the exercise of voting rights and the disposition of securities, underscoring their influential presence. This development highlights the strategic interest of major institutional investors in Lovisa Holdings.

For further insights into AU:LOV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.