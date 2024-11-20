State Street Gains Significant Stake in Lovisa Holdings

Lovisa Holdings Ltd. (AU:LOV) has released an update.

State Street Global Advisors has emerged as a substantial holder in Lovisa Holdings Ltd., with a significant voting power in the company. The investment management firm, along with its associates, controls the exercise of voting rights and the disposition of securities, underscoring their influential presence. This development highlights the strategic interest of major institutional investors in Lovisa Holdings.

