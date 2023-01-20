State Street Gains On Higher Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - State Street Corp. (STT) shares are gaining more than 3 percent on Friday morning trade after reporting an increase in earnings and revenue for the fourth quarter. The company reported a 6 percent increase in quarterly earnings to $733 million or $1.91 per share from $697 million or $1.78 per share last year. Revenues were up 3 percent at $2.364 billion from $2.51 billion a year ago.

Currently, shares are at $83.22, up 3.35 percent from the previous close of $80.52 on a volume of 1,121,356.

