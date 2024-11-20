News & Insights

State Street Gains Influence in Zip Co Ltd

November 20, 2024 — 03:06 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Zip Co Ltd. (AU:ZIP) has released an update.

State Street Corporation has become a substantial holder in Zip Co Ltd, securing significant voting power through various subsidiaries. This strategic move highlights State Street’s influence in Zip Co, a company attracting attention in the financial markets. Investors might find this development intriguing as it could impact Zip Co’s future strategies and market performance.

