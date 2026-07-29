State Street to Expand Latam Presence With Santander CACEIS JV Buyout

State Street Corporation STT has signed an initial agreement to acquire Santander CACEIS Latam Securities Services, a joint venture (JV) owned by Santander Group and CACEIS. This is part of the company’s effort to expand its investment servicing footprint across Latin America.

The JV oversees approximately $470 billion in assets under custody (“AUC”) and $225 billion in assets under administration (“AUA”) as of June 30, 2026. The transaction will strengthen State Street’s presence in Brazil, Mexico and Colombia by expanding its custody, foreign exchange, fund administration and other middle- and back-office services. This will enable the company to better serve both regional and global institutional investors.

The financial terms of the deal have not been revealed yet. It is expected to be closed sometime in 2027, subject to regulatory approvals, employee consultation processes and other customary closing conditions.

Following the completion, State Street plans to retain the JV’s experienced local workforce and continue operating through its existing market licenses and regulatory frameworks. The company expects the combination of its global servicing platform with the JV’s local expertise to strengthen its ability to support clients with cross-border investment needs while expanding access to fast-growing Latin American markets.

Our Take on State Street’s Global Expansion Strategy

The impending acquisition is in line with State Street’s strategy of expanding its global investment servicing franchise through targeted acquisitions. It will strengthen the company’s presence across Brazil, Mexico and Colombia, further broadening its footprint in Latin America’s largest institutional investment markets.

State Street also continues to expand through new investment servicing mandates and rising client assets. As of June 30, 2026, the company reported record assets under custody and/or administration (AUC/A) of $57.86 trillion and record assets under management (AUM) of $6.28 trillion. This reflects continued business wins, client inflows and favorable market conditions.

Additionally, STT remains focused on investing in technology and enhancing its end-to-end servicing capabilities to support long-term revenue growth.

Over the past month, shares of State Street have gained 7.6%, outperforming the industry's growth of 5.3%



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At present, STT sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Business Restructuring Steps Taken by Other Financial Firms

Last week, HSBC Holdings plc HSBC agreed to sell its Singapore life and health insurance business to Allianz SE for $2.09 billion.

The divestiture aligns with HSBC's broader simplification and restructuring strategy of streamlining operations, exiting non-core businesses, redeploying capital to higher-return opportunities, and strengthening its core wealth management and wholesale banking franchises across Asia.

Earlier this month, Northern Trust Corporation NTRS agreed to sell its guardianship services business to Wintrust Financial Corporation's subsidiary, Wintrust Private Trust Company.

The divestiture aligns with NTRS' broader strategy of strengthening its core wealth management, asset servicing, and asset management businesses while streamlining its portfolio and focusing investments on areas with stronger long-term growth potential.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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