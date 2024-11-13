News & Insights

State Street Exits Substantial Holding in Tabcorp

November 13, 2024 — 02:27 am EST

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (AU:TAH) has released an update.

Tabcorp Holdings Limited has announced that State Street Corporation and its subsidiaries have ceased to be substantial holders in the company as of November 11, 2024. This change reflects a shift in the voting securities of Tabcorp, impacting the relevant interests held by State Street. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could influence Tabcorp’s stock dynamics and shareholder structure.

