State Street Exits Substantial Holding in Tabcorp

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (AU:TAH) has released an update.

Tabcorp Holdings Limited has announced that State Street Corporation and its subsidiaries have ceased to be substantial holders in the company as of November 11, 2024. This change reflects a shift in the voting securities of Tabcorp, impacting the relevant interests held by State Street. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could influence Tabcorp’s stock dynamics and shareholder structure.

For further insights into AU:TAH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.