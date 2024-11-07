State Street Exits Substantial Holding in Smartgroup

Smartgroup Corporation Ltd (AU:SIQ) has released an update.

Smartgroup Corporation Ltd has announced that State Street Corporation and its subsidiaries have ceased to be substantial holders in the company as of November 5, 2024. This change in holdings might intrigue investors who follow institutional movements in the stock market, as such shifts can indicate strategic adjustments or changes in confidence by large financial entities.

