State Street Exits Substantial Holding in Smartgroup

October 24, 2024 — 02:57 am EDT

Smartgroup Corporation Ltd (AU:SIQ) has released an update.

Smartgroup Corporation Ltd has announced that State Street Corporation and its subsidiaries are no longer substantial holders in the company as of October 22, 2024. This change in shareholding could impact investor perceptions and the company’s stock performance. Investors may wish to monitor the situation closely for further developments.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

