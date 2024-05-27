State Street Ends Substantial Shareholding in Smartgroup

Smartgroup Corporation Ltd (AU:SIQ) has released an update.

State Street Corporation and its subsidiaries have ceased to be substantial shareholders in Smartgroup Corporation Ltd as of the 23rd of May, 2024. This move comes after the latest substantial holding notice was provided to the company just a few days prior. The notification outlines changes in voting interests and associations but does not specify the reasons for the divestment.

