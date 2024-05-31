News & Insights

State Street Ends Substantial Holding in Worley

May 31, 2024 — 03:41 am EDT

Worley Limited (AU:WOR) has released an update.

State Street Corporation has ceased to be a substantial holder in Worley Limited as of May 29, 2024. The financial services giant had previously notified the company of changes in their substantial holding on the same day. This corporate move may influence investor sentiment and market dynamics for Worley Limited.

TipRanks
