State Street Ends Major Stake in Boss Energy

State Street Corporation has ceased to be a substantial holder in Boss Energy Limited, with changes in their voting interests outlined in the latest corporate filing. The details of these changes, including the nature of the transactions and affected securities, were officially documented on May 31, 2024. This shift in significant shareholding could influence the company’s stock performance and investor decisions.

