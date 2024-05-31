News & Insights

State Street Ends Major Stake in Boss Energy

May 31, 2024 — 03:40 am EDT

Boss Energy Limited (AU:BOE) has released an update.

State Street Corporation has ceased to be a substantial holder in Boss Energy Limited, with changes in their voting interests outlined in the latest corporate filing. The details of these changes, including the nature of the transactions and affected securities, were officially documented on May 31, 2024. This shift in significant shareholding could influence the company’s stock performance and investor decisions.

