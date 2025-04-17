STATE STREET Earnings Results: $STT Reports Quarterly Earnings

STATE STREET ($STT) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported earnings of $2.04 per share, beating estimates of $2.02 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $3,284,000,000, missing estimates of $3,353,427,169 by $-69,427,169.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $STT stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
STATE STREET Insider Trading Activity
STATE STREET insiders have traded $STT stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GREGORY L SUMME has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,815 shares for an estimated $1,381,500.
- JOHN PLANSKY (Executive Vice President) sold 13,859 shares for an estimated $1,265,603
- KATHRYN M HORGAN (Executive Vice President) sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $1,224,625
- SAINT-AIGNAN PATRICK DE sold 8,028 shares for an estimated $802,478
- ANN FOGARTY (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,205 shares for an estimated $515,491.
- JOERG AMBROSIUS (Executive Vice President) sold 2,880 shares for an estimated $288,201
- ELIZABETH SCHAEFER (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 500 shares for an estimated $46,250
- DONNA M MILROD (Executive Vice President) sold 101 shares for an estimated $9,631
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
STATE STREET Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 398 institutional investors add shares of STATE STREET stock to their portfolio, and 431 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DODGE & COX removed 2,030,568 shares (-21.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $199,300,249
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,622,408 shares (+236.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $159,239,345
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,055,896 shares (-4.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $103,636,192
- AUSTRALIANSUPER PTY LTD removed 928,716 shares (-87.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $91,153,475
- FMR LLC added 870,849 shares (+14.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,473,829
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC removed 836,468 shares (-95.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $82,099,334
- AZORA CAPITAL LP added 818,075 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $80,294,061
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
STATE STREET Government Contracts
We have seen $15,697,773 of award payments to $STT over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- PRIMARY PAYING AGENT SERVICES: $10,283,760
- THE CONTRACT WILL PROVIDE GLOBAL MASTER CUSTODY SERVICES FOR THE SAFEKEEPING AND ASSET SERVICING OF PLAN AS...: $3,114,013
- IGF::CT::IGF: $2,300,000
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
STATE STREET Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $STT stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JAKE AUCHINCLOSS has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 02/18, 11/18.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
STATE STREET Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $STT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/03/2025
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for STATE STREET, check out Quiver Quantitative's $STT forecast page.
STATE STREET Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $STT recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $STT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $111.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- David Smith from Truist Financial set a target price of $104.0 on 01/21/2025
- Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $132.0 on 01/03/2025
- Glenn Schorr from Evercore ISI set a target price of $111.0 on 01/02/2025
