STATE STREET Earnings Results: $STT Reports Quarterly Earnings

STATE STREET ($STT) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported earnings of $2.04 per share, beating estimates of $2.02 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $3,284,000,000, missing estimates of $3,353,427,169 by $-69,427,169.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $STT stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

STATE STREET Insider Trading Activity

STATE STREET insiders have traded $STT stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY L SUMME has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,815 shares for an estimated $1,381,500 .

. JOHN PLANSKY (Executive Vice President) sold 13,859 shares for an estimated $1,265,603

KATHRYN M HORGAN (Executive Vice President) sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $1,224,625

SAINT-AIGNAN PATRICK DE sold 8,028 shares for an estimated $802,478

ANN FOGARTY (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,205 shares for an estimated $515,491 .

. JOERG AMBROSIUS (Executive Vice President) sold 2,880 shares for an estimated $288,201

ELIZABETH SCHAEFER (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 500 shares for an estimated $46,250

DONNA M MILROD (Executive Vice President) sold 101 shares for an estimated $9,631

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

STATE STREET Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 398 institutional investors add shares of STATE STREET stock to their portfolio, and 431 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

STATE STREET Government Contracts

We have seen $15,697,773 of award payments to $STT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

STATE STREET Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $STT stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JAKE AUCHINCLOSS has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 02/18, 11/18.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

STATE STREET Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $STT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/03/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for STATE STREET, check out Quiver Quantitative's $STT forecast page.

STATE STREET Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $STT recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $STT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $111.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Smith from Truist Financial set a target price of $104.0 on 01/21/2025

on 01/21/2025 Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $132.0 on 01/03/2025

on 01/03/2025 Glenn Schorr from Evercore ISI set a target price of $111.0 on 01/02/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.