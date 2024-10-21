State Street Divests from Challenger Limited Shares

Challenger Limited (AU:CGF) has released an update.

State Street Global Advisors and its subsidiaries have ceased to be substantial holders of shares in Challenger Limited as of October 17, 2024. This change marks a significant shift in the ownership structure of the company’s voting securities. Investors may want to consider how this development could influence Challenger’s stock performance in the coming months.

