State Street Divests from Challenger Limited Shares

October 21, 2024 — 03:27 am EDT

Challenger Limited (AU:CGF) has released an update.

State Street Global Advisors and its subsidiaries have ceased to be substantial holders of shares in Challenger Limited as of October 17, 2024. This change marks a significant shift in the ownership structure of the company’s voting securities. Investors may want to consider how this development could influence Challenger’s stock performance in the coming months.

