State Street Discloses Position in D / Dominion Resources

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 48.76MM shares of Dominion Resources, Inc. (D). This represents 5.85% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.00MM shares and 5.27% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.00% and an increase in total ownership of 0.58% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.85% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dominion Resources is $73.07. The forecasts range from a low of $57.57 to a high of $93.45. The average price target represents an increase of 17.85% from its latest reported closing price of $62.00.

The projected annual revenue for Dominion Resources is $17,192MM, an increase of 6.51%. The projected annual EPS is $4.31, an increase of 54.33%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 2196 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dominion Resources. This is a decrease of 67 owner(s) or 2.96%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:D is 0.3867%, a decrease of 9.2868%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.20% to 698,602K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 30,771,075 shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,007,574 shares, representing an increase of 8.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in D by 45.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,844,143 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,872,563 shares, representing an increase of 3.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in D by 6.06% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 21,863,246 shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,850,969 shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in D by 8.61% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 20,911,305 shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,153,616 shares, representing a decrease of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in D by 85.82% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,871,190 shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,957,299 shares, representing an increase of 4.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in D by 5.90% over the last quarter.

Dominion Resources Declares $0.67 Dividend

Dominion Resources said on November 3, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.67 per share ($2.67 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 1, 2022 received the payment on December 20, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.67 per share.

At the current share price of $62.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.31%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.17%, the lowest has been 2.88%, and the highest has been 6.33%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.75 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.18 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.94. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.29%.

Dominion Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

More than 7 million customers in 16 states?energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy, headquartered in?Richmond, Va.?The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy?and to achieving net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.