US Markets
STT

State Street denies report of deal with Credit Suisse - Bloomberg News

Contributor
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

State Street Corp is not seeking any acquisition or business combination with Swiss lender Credit Suisse Group AG, Bloomberg News reported, citing an emailed company statement.

June 9 (Reuters) - State Street Corp STT.N is not seeking any acquisition or business combination with Swiss lender Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.S, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing an emailed company statement.

State Street did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Credit Suisse Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein earlier in the day called queries over a potential takeover offer "really stupid", shutting down questions after a report by Inside Paradeplatz on the matter sent shares briefly higher on Wednesday.

Financial news blog Inside Paradeplatz had reported State Street would bid 9 Swiss francs a share for Credit Suisse, citing an unidentified source.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

STT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular