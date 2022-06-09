State Street denies report of deal with Credit Suisse - Bloomberg News

June 9 (Reuters) - State Street Corp STT.N is not seeking any acquisition or business combination with Swiss lender Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.S, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing an emailed company statement.

State Street did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Credit Suisse Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein earlier in the day called queries over a potential takeover offer "really stupid", shutting down questions after a report by Inside Paradeplatz on the matter sent shares briefly higher on Wednesday.

Financial news blog Inside Paradeplatz had reported State Street would bid 9 Swiss francs a share for Credit Suisse, citing an unidentified source.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

