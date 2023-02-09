State Street Cuts Stake in Vertex Energy (VTNR)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.17MM shares of Vertex Energy Inc (VTNR). This represents 12.12% of the company.

In their previous filing dated October 11, 2022 they reported 10.03MM shares and 13.26% of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.53% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.14% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 72.20% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vertex Energy is $12.62. The forecasts range from a low of $7.58 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 72.20% from its latest reported closing price of $7.33.

The projected annual revenue for Vertex Energy is $3,943MM, an increase of 109.36%. The projected annual EPS is $1.57.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 282 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vertex Energy. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VTNR is 0.13%, a decrease of 2.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.33% to 43,056K shares. The put/call ratio of VTNR is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

XOP - SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF holds 9,216K shares representing 12.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,255K shares, representing an increase of 32.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTNR by 5.49% over the last quarter.

Trellus Management Company holds 2,121K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,808K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,424K shares, representing an increase of 21.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTNR by 21.63% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,748K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares, representing an increase of 95.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTNR by 1,208.90% over the last quarter.

Sona Asset Management holds 1,363K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company.

Vertex Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vertex Energy Inc. is a middle market consolidator, refiner and re-refiner of distressed petroleum streams, such as used oil, transmix, fuel oils and off-specification commercial chemical products.

