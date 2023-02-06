State Street Cuts Stake in Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.92MM shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ). This represents 4.11% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 11.01MM shares and 5.08% of the company, a decrease in shares of 18.91% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.97% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.54% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Umpqua Holdings is $20.45. The forecasts range from a low of $18.05 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 5.54% from its latest reported closing price of $19.38.

The projected annual revenue for Umpqua Holdings is $2,285MM, an increase of 92.74%. The projected annual EPS is $2.73, an increase of 75.64%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 725 funds or institutions reporting positions in Umpqua Holdings. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.97%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:UMPQ is 0.2469%, an increase of 8.0603%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.67% to 239,260K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Macquarie Group holds 13,635,184 shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,808,074 shares, representing a decrease of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMPQ by 9.96% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 13,343,602 shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,123,758 shares, representing an increase of 9.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMPQ by 21.63% over the last quarter.

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C holds 9,028,916 shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,126,691 shares, representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMPQ by 4.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,544,522 shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,396,569 shares, representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMPQ by 8.68% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,342,707 shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,241,346 shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UMPQ by 4.08% over the last quarter.

Umpqua Holdings Declares $0.21 Dividend

Umpqua Holdings said on October 3, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 13, 2022 received the payment on October 28, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

At the current share price of $19.38 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.33%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.95%, the lowest has been 3.15%, and the highest has been 9.06%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.18 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.52 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.54. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Umpqua Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation is the parent company of Umpqua Bank, an Oregon-based community bank recognized for its entrepreneurial approach, innovative customer experience, and distinctive banking solutions. Umpqua Bank has locations across Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho and Nevada. Umpqua Holdings also owns a retail brokerage subsidiary, Umpqua Investments, Inc., which has locations in Umpqua Bank stores and in dedicated offices in Oregon. Umpqua Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

