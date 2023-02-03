State Street Cuts Stake in Timkensteel (TMST)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.47MM shares of Timkensteel Corp (TMST). This represents 5.56% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 2.85MM shares and 6.17% of the company, a decrease in shares of 13.22% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.61% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.26% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Timkensteel is $24.48. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 18.26% from its latest reported closing price of $20.70.

The projected annual revenue for Timkensteel is $1,382MM, a decrease of 2.87%. The projected annual EPS is $2.35, a decrease of 29.99%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 462 funds or institutions reporting positions in Timkensteel. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 5.33%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TMST is 0.1067%, a decrease of 5.9802%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.77% to 42,221K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,013,940 shares representing 6.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,890,012 shares, representing an increase of 4.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMST by 15.20% over the last quarter.

XME - SPDR Metals & Mining ETF holds 1,796,417 shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,715,721 shares, representing an increase of 4.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMST by 8.33% over the last quarter.

Scopus Asset Management holds 1,627,791 shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,372,791 shares, representing an increase of 15.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMST by 36.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,299,552 shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,299,143 shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMST by 16.46% over the last quarter.

Systematic Financial Management holds 1,051,839 shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,044,017 shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMST by 15.21% over the last quarter.

TimkenSteel Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TimkenSteel manufactures high-performance carbon and alloy steel products in Canton, OH serving demanding applications in automotive, energy and a variety of industrial end markets. The company is a premier U.S. producer of alloy steel bars (up to 16 inches in diameter), seamless mechanical tubing and precision components. In the business of making high-qualitysteel primarily from recycled materials for more than 100 years, TimkenSteel's proven expertise contributes to the performance of its customers' products. The company employs approximately 2,000 people and had sales of $831 million in 2020.

