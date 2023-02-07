State Street Cuts Stake in Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.62MM shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI). This represents 5.25% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 3.11MM shares and 6.14% of the company, a decrease in shares of 15.69% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.89% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.03% Downside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Texas Capital Bancshares is $65.59. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.03% from its latest reported closing price of $68.35.

The projected annual revenue for Texas Capital Bancshares is $1,151MM, a decrease of 0.71%. The projected annual EPS is $4.34, a decrease of 30.54%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 601 funds or institutions reporting positions in Texas Capital Bancshares. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.01%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TCBI is 0.3417%, an increase of 19.4726%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.23% to 58,464K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,871,821 shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,553,698 shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,571,179 shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCBI by 18.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,478,782 shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,499,600 shares, representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCBI by 15.27% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,456,059 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,458,586 shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCBI by 12.50% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,266,639 shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,280,290 shares, representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCBI by 15.69% over the last quarter.

Texas Capital Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc., a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, a commercial bank that delivers highly personalized financial services to businesses and entrepreneurs. Headquartered in Dallas, the bank has full-service locations in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Member FDIC.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.