State Street Cuts Stake in SunCoke Energy (SXC)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.94MM shares of SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC). This represents 5.92% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 5.01MM shares and 6.03% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.36% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.11% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.21% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for SunCoke Energy is $10.71. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 18.21% from its latest reported closing price of $9.06.

The projected annual revenue for SunCoke Energy is $1,524MM, a decrease of 16.44%. The projected annual EPS is $0.72, a decrease of 40.58%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 482 funds or institutions reporting positions in SunCoke Energy. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.21%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SXC is 0.0875%, an increase of 9.1416%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.16% to 86,702K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,101,212 shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,863,201 shares, representing an increase of 3.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SXC by 9.90% over the last quarter.

Boundary Creek Advisors holds 3,091,148 shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,269,040 shares, representing an increase of 26.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SXC by 48.43% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,813,468 shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,024,868 shares, representing a decrease of 7.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SXC by 5.17% over the last quarter.

XME - SPDR Metals & Mining ETF holds 2,714,785 shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,393,159 shares, representing an increase of 11.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SXC by 24.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,448,210 shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,447,439 shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SXC by 11.04% over the last quarter.

SunCoke Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SXC) supplies high-quality coke used in the blast furnace production of steel, under long-term, take-or-pay contracts that pass through commodity and certain operating costs to customers. We utilize an innovative heat-recovery technology that captures excess heat for steam or electrical power generation. Our cokemaking facilities are located in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Virginia and Brazil. We have more than 55 years of cokemaking experience serving the integrated steel industry. In addition, we provide export and domestic material handling services to coke, coal, steel, power and other bulk and liquids customers. Our logistics terminals have the collective capacity to mix and transload more than 40 million tons of material each year and are strategically located to reach Gulf Coast, East Coast, Great Lakes and international ports.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.