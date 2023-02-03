State Street Cuts Stake in Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.56MM shares of Seres Therapeutics Inc (MCRB). This represents 3.66% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 10, 2022 they reported 4.79MM shares and 5.21% of the company, a decrease in shares of 4.63% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.55% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 141.57% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Seres Therapeutics is $13.70. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 141.57% from its latest reported closing price of $5.67.

The projected annual revenue for Seres Therapeutics is $156MM, an increase of 1,064.65%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.99.

Fund Sentiment

There are 289 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seres Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 3.34%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MCRB is 0.0953%, an increase of 129.3303%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.18% to 111,196K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Flagship Pioneering holds 23,117,045 shares representing 18.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,378,802 shares, representing an increase of 37.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCRB by 236.24% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 18,499,136 shares representing 14.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,982,256 shares, representing an increase of 2.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCRB by 17.19% over the last quarter.

KAUAX - Federated Kaufmann Fund Shares holds 11,990,000 shares representing 9.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 11,163,248 shares representing 8.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,370,409 shares, representing an increase of 51.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCRB by 322.89% over the last quarter.

FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 6,000,000 shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,899,638 shares, representing an increase of 35.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCRB by 263.49% over the last quarter.

Seres Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., is a leading microbiome therapeutics platform company developing a novel class of multifunctional bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. Seres' SER-109 program achieved the first-ever positive pivotal clinical results for a targeted microbiome drug candidate and has obtained Breakthrough Therapy and Orphan Drug designations from the FDA. The SER-109 program is being advanced for the treatment of recurrent C. difficile infection and has potential to become a first-in-class FDA-approved microbiome therapeutic. Seres' SER-287 program has obtained Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations from the FDA and is being evaluated in a Phase 2b study in patients with active mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis. Seres is evaluating SER-301 in a Phase 1b study in patients with ulcerative colitis, and SER-155 to prevent mortality due to gastrointestinal infections, bacteremia and graft versus host disease.

