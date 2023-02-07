State Street Cuts Stake in Schlumberger (SLB)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 86.68MM shares of Schlumberger NV (SLB). This represents 6.11% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 92.16MM shares and 6.57% of the company, a decrease in shares of 5.95% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.46% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.04% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Schlumberger is $61.61. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 16.04% from its latest reported closing price of $53.09.

The projected annual revenue for Schlumberger is $32,916MM, an increase of 17.18%. The projected annual EPS is $3.02, an increase of 24.25%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 2294 funds or institutions reporting positions in Schlumberger. This is an increase of 58 owner(s) or 2.59%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SLB is 0.5448%, an increase of 13.8544%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.28% to 1,374,803K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 42,162,009 shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,630,014 shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLB by 5.98% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 41,588,768 shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,871,157 shares, representing an increase of 32.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLB by 58.44% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 41,321,969 shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,498,360 shares, representing an increase of 4.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLB by 5.78% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,062,242 shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,288,768 shares, representing an increase of 2.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLB by 6.38% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 27,049,512 shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,078,619 shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLB by 6.53% over the last quarter.

Schlumberger Declares $0.25 Dividend

Schlumberger said on January 19, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 7, 2023 will receive the payment on April 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

At the current share price of $53.09 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.88%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.27%, the lowest has been 1.14%, and the highest has been 15.59%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.24 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.62 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.41. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.50%.

SLB Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Schlumberger is the world's leading provider of technology and digital solutions for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the energy industry. With product sales and services in more than 120 countries and employing approximately 82,000 people as of the end of third quarter of 2020 who represent over 170 nationalities, Schlumberger supplies the industry's most comprehensive range of products and services, from exploration through production, and integrated pore-to-pipeline solutions that optimize hydrocarbon recovery to deliver reservoir performance sustainably. Schlumberger Limited has executive offices in Paris, Houston, London, and The Hague, and reported revenues of $32.92 billion in 2019.

