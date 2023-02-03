State Street Cuts Stake in Regions Financial (RF)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 50.29MM shares of Regions Financial Corp (RF). This represents 5.38% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 67.42MM shares and 7.07% of the company, a decrease in shares of 25.41% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.69% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.43% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Regions Financial is $25.01. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 4.43% from its latest reported closing price of $23.95.

The projected annual revenue for Regions Financial is $7,952MM, an increase of 14.53%. The projected annual EPS is $2.59, an increase of 12.70%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1627 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regions Financial. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 2.78%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:RF is 0.2501%, an increase of 12.1352%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.07% to 792,041K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,859,118 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,497,495 shares, representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RF by 13.04% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,541,304 shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,513,184 shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RF by 12.06% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,181,911 shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,685,278 shares, representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RF by 13.34% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 19,424,085 shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,996,195 shares, representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RF by 13.41% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 17,773,789 shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,130,453 shares, representing an increase of 3.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RF by 14.32% over the last quarter.

Regions Financial Declares $0.20 Dividend

Regions Financial said on October 19, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 7, 2022 received the payment on January 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $23.95 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.34%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.63%, the lowest has been 1.81%, and the highest has been 8.03%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.07 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.27 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.29%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Regions Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Regions Financial Corporation, with $147 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation's largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates more than 1,300 banking offices and 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC.

