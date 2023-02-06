State Street Cuts Stake in PBF Energy (PBF)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.64MM shares of PBF Energy Inc (PBF). This represents 4.76% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 9.88MM shares and 8.23% of the company, a decrease in shares of 32.82% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.47% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.61% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for PBF Energy is $48.55. The forecasts range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $72.45. The average price target represents an increase of 22.61% from its latest reported closing price of $39.60.

The projected annual revenue for PBF Energy is $38,131MM, a decrease of 13.79%. The projected annual EPS is $9.33, a decrease of 53.04%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 736 funds or institutions reporting positions in PBF Energy. This is an increase of 70 owner(s) or 10.51%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PBF is 0.2428%, an increase of 11.2017%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.61% to 123,155K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,841,940 shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,661,648 shares, representing an increase of 15.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBF by 44.75% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 4,052,227 shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,114,932 shares, representing a decrease of 26.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBF by 54.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,244,667 shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,015,766 shares, representing an increase of 7.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBF by 35.88% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 2,838,060 shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,098,199 shares, representing a decrease of 9.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBF by 16.36% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,811,367 shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,981,420 shares, representing an increase of 29.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBF by 83.09% over the last quarter.

PBF Energy Declares $0.30 Dividend

PBF Energy said on February 13, 2020 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 24, 2020 received the payment on March 17, 2020. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $39.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.03%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.73%, the lowest has been 1.68%, and the highest has been 20.30%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.99 (n=114).

The current dividend yield is 0.35 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.33%.

PBF Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PBF Energy Inc. is one of the largest independent refiners in North America, operating, through its subsidiaries, oil refineries and related facilities in California, Delaware, Louisiana, New Jersey and Ohio. The Company's mission is to operate its facilities in a safe, reliable and environmentally responsible manner, provide employees with a safe and rewarding workplace, become a positive influence in the communities where it does business, and provide superior returns to its investors.

