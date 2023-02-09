State Street Cuts Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.38MM shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS). This represents 14.94% of the company.

In their previous filing dated May 10, 2022 they reported 8.85MM shares and 17.66% of the company, a decrease in shares of 16.57% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.72% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.80% Downside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nu Skin Enterprises is $40.04. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.80% from its latest reported closing price of $43.90.

The projected annual revenue for Nu Skin Enterprises is $2,251MM, a decrease of 5.29%. The projected annual EPS is $2.98, an increase of 290.09%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 534 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nu Skin Enterprises. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 2.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NUS is 0.10%, a decrease of 8.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.16% to 49,362K shares. The put/call ratio of NUS is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

SDY - SPDR Dividend ETF holds 6,482K shares representing 13.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,229K shares, representing an increase of 3.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUS by 18.14% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,490K shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,445K shares, representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUS by 17.44% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,543K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,819K shares, representing a decrease of 10.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUS by 16.92% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 1,894K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,468K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,445K shares, representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUS by 21.36% over the last quarter.

Nu Skin Enterprises Declares $0.38 Dividend

On November 2, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.54 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 23, 2022 received the payment on December 7, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

At the current share price of $43.90 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.51%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.19%, the lowest has been 1.71%, and the highest has been 8.41%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.03 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.31 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.99. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.04%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Nu Skin Enterprises Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded more than 35 years ago, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. empowers innovative companies to change the world with sustainable solutions, opportunities, technologies and life-improving values. The company currently focuses its efforts around innovative consumer products, product manufacturing and controlled environment agriculture technology. The NSE family of companies includes Nu Skin, which develops and distributes a comprehensive line of premium-quality beauty and wellness solutions through a global network of sales leaders in Asia, the Americas, Europe, Africa and the Pacific; and Rhyz, company's strategic investment arm that includes a collection of sustainable manufacturing and technology innovation companies.

