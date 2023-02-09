State Street Cuts Stake in Morgan Stanley (MS)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 120.97MM shares of Morgan Stanley (MS). This represents 7.16% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 130.71MM shares and 7.28% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.45% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.12% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.23% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Morgan Stanley is $103.15. The forecasts range from a low of $83.83 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 4.23% from its latest reported closing price of $98.96.

The projected annual revenue for Morgan Stanley is $57,800MM, an increase of 8.26%. The projected annual EPS is $7.69, an increase of 23.46%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2850 funds or institutions reporting positions in Morgan Stanley. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 0.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MS is 0.47%, an increase of 1.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.17% to 1,643,353K shares. The put/call ratio of MS is 1.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group holds 377,085K shares representing 22.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 49,209K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,328K shares, representing an increase of 9.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MS by 21.97% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 43,722K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,489K shares, representing an increase of 2.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MS by 10.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 38,422K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,212K shares, representing a decrease of 7.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MS by 0.95% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,358K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,975K shares, representing a decrease of 2.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MS by 5.28% over the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley Declares $0.78 Dividend

On January 17, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.78 per share ($3.10 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 30, 2023 will receive the payment on February 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.78 per share.

At the current share price of $98.96 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.13%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.77%, the lowest has been 1.50%, and the highest has been 5.03%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.63 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.57 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.47. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.21%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Morgan Stanley Background Information

Morgan Stanley is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals.

