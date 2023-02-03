State Street Cuts Stake in Meta Materials (MMAT)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14.49MM shares of Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT). This represents 4.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 17.58MM shares and 6.25% of the company, a decrease in shares of 17.59% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.25% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 145.19% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Meta Materials is $2.55. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $3.68. The average price target represents an increase of 145.19% from its latest reported closing price of $1.04.

The projected annual revenue for Meta Materials is $28MM, an increase of 149.71%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.17.

Fund Sentiment

There are 129 funds or institutions reporting positions in Meta Materials. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 13.42%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MMAT is 0.0832%, a decrease of 57.9026%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 30.80% to 36,315K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,136,780 shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,168,633 shares, representing an increase of 38.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMAT by 3.90% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 3,150,993 shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,488,318 shares, representing a decrease of 74.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMAT by 65.52% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,015,969 shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,350,386 shares, representing an increase of 22.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMAT by 16.26% over the last quarter.

KOMP - SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds 2,057,693 shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,980,502 shares, representing an increase of 3.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMAT by 33.76% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,041,293 shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 388,648 shares, representing an increase of 80.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMAT by 238.91% over the last quarter.

Meta Materials Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

META® delivers previously unachievable performance, across a range of applications, by inventing, designing, developing, and manufacturing sustainable, highly functional materials. The Company's extensive technology platform enables leading global brands to deliver breakthrough products to its customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The Company's achievements have been widely recognized, including being named a Global Cleantech 100 company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.