State Street Cuts Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.65MM shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND). This represents 3.85% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.89MM shares and 5.31% of the company, a decrease in shares of 26.76% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.46% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.41% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ligand Pharmaceuticals is $113.90. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 59.41% from its latest reported closing price of $71.45.

The projected annual revenue for Ligand Pharmaceuticals is $139MM, a decrease of 42.39%. The projected annual EPS is $3.05.

Fund Sentiment

There are 483 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ligand Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 3.78%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:LGND is 0.1622%, a decrease of 6.7085%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.69% to 18,250K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,262,333 shares representing 7.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,389,488 shares, representing a decrease of 10.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGND by 4.72% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,174,189 shares representing 6.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,174,564 shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGND by 2.08% over the last quarter.

JATTX - Janus Henderson Triton Fund Class T holds 897,906 shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,010,358 shares, representing a decrease of 12.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGND by 7.13% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 793,621 shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 783,924 shares, representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGND by 60.38% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 593,189 shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 579,294 shares, representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGND by 22.31% over the last quarter.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company located in San Diego, California. Founded in 1987 as Progenx Inc., the company went public in 1992.

