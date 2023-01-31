State Street Cuts Stake in Kopin (KOPN)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.25MM shares of Kopin Corporation (KOPN). This represents 0.27% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 7.56MM shares and 8.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 96.63% and a decrease in total ownership of 7.93% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 210.43% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kopin is $3.57. The forecasts range from a low of $3.54 to a high of $3.68. The average price target represents an increase of 210.43% from its latest reported closing price of $1.15.

The projected annual revenue for Kopin is $53MM, an increase of 9.06%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.07.

Fund Sentiment

There are 111 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kopin. This is a decrease of 78 owner(s) or 41.27%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:KOPN is 0.1042%, an increase of 105.3451%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.55% to 17,486K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,554,825 shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,313,242 shares, representing an increase of 9.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOPN by 7.93% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 1,446,746 shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw & holds 1,246,655 shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 940,976 shares, representing an increase of 24.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOPN by 26.52% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,069,064 shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 926,051 shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,363,200 shares, representing a decrease of 47.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOPN by 35.04% over the last quarter.

Kopin Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display and optical technologies sold as critical components and subassemblies for military, industrial and consumer products. Kopin's technology portfolio includes ultra-small Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) displays and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs.

