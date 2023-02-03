State Street Cuts Stake in Kaiser Aluminum (KALU)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.83MM shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU). This represents 5.19% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.87MM shares and 5.46% of the company, a decrease in shares of 4.48% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.27% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.44% Downside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kaiser Aluminum is $83.98. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.44% from its latest reported closing price of $92.73.

The projected annual revenue for Kaiser Aluminum is $3,688MM, an increase of 6.64%. The projected annual EPS is $5.90.

Fund Sentiment

There are 435 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kaiser Aluminum. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 4.81%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:KALU is 0.1471%, a decrease of 0.5418%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.18% to 21,339K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 1,331,501 shares representing 8.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 965,718 shares, representing an increase of 27.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KALU by 9.55% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,166,796 shares representing 7.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,110,428 shares, representing an increase of 4.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KALU by 17.28% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 990,283 shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 720,000 shares, representing an increase of 27.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KALU by 11.00% over the last quarter.

Deprince Race & Zollo holds 820,997 shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 111,177 shares, representing an increase of 86.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KALU by 533.00% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 771,464 shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 912,606 shares, representing a decrease of 18.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KALU by 28.35% over the last quarter.

Kaiser Aluminum Declares $0.77 Dividend

Kaiser Aluminum said on January 12, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.77 per share ($3.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 24, 2023 will receive the payment on February 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.77 per share.

At the current share price of $92.73 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.32%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.89%, the lowest has been 1.94%, and the highest has been 5.01%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.77 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.56 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -32.57. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.15%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Kaiser Aluminum Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, headquartered in Foothill Ranch, Calif., is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, serving customers worldwide with highly-engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, packaging, custom automotive, general engineering, and other industrial applications. The Company's North American facilities produce value-added sheet, plate, extrusions, rod, bar, tube, and wire products, adhering to traditions of quality, innovation, and service that have been key components of the culture since the Company was founded in 1946. The Company's stock is included in the Russell 2000® index and the S&P Small Cap 600® index.

